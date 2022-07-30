Bayern Munich Clinch German Super Cup In Eight-Goal Thriller

Sadio Mane opened his goal account as Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig 5-3 in the German Super Cup on Saturday, to kick off what is expected to be another season of domestic dominance.

Bayern raced into the lead after a dull opening, when new signing Sadio Mane was dispossessed in the box before Jamal Musiala found room to strike home on 14 minutes.

Just after the half hour mark it was two when Serge Gnabry – who had flirted with the exit at Bayern before extending his contract until 2026 – teed up £42 million man Mane to slot home.

Just before half-time, Musiala was on hand to pick out Benjamin Pavard to make it three.

In the second half, Marcel Halstenberg looped a header with a deflection off Pavard to half reduce the deficit to two goals against last year’s champions, before Gnabry scored just after the hour to reassert the champions’ advantage.

There was a flicker of hope for Leipzig when Christopher Nkunku converted from the spot with 13 minutes of normal time…