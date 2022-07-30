Bayern Munich Star Pavard Willing To Join Chelsea

Bayern Munich and France World Cup winner defender Benjamin Pavard would be willing to join Chelsea if a suitable offer is made.

Pavard,26, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after the Blues missed out on fellow French man Jules Kounde, who’s heading to Barcelona.

And according to BILD, Pavard would be keen on linking up with Thomas Tuchel if Chelsea stump up a suitable offer.

Pavard, who primarily plays at right-back, prefers playing as a centre-back and would be more likely to get that opportunity at Chelsea.

However, BILD, as quoted by Get Football News Germany, also reports that he’s expected to start the season as a Bayern player.

Noussair Mazraoui still needs time to embed himself in at the Bundesliga champions following his free transfer from Ajax, meaning Pavard is likely to be the first choice at right-back.

Bayern’s signing of Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt means the Frenchman’s opportunities to play in the middle are likely to be limited….