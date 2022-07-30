Firmino Is Liverpool’s Heart And Soul -Klopp

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has vow to reject any transfer offer for Roberto Firmino because he’s the heart and soul of the team.

In a chat with Express UK, the German tactician stated that the Brazilian international has plenty to still offer at Anfield.

Firmino has been linked with a departure following the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in recent transfer windows.

But Klopp has denied that the Brazilian will leave Liverpool this summer.

According to him, Firmino is the heart and soul of Liverpool.

“Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team,” Klopp was quoted by Express UK as saying.

“Everything looks really good, and I am absolutely fine with Firmino. For me, there is no doubt about his quality, so yes, he is essential for us”.

