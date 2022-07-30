‘I Can Bring Something Different To Super Eagles’ —NPFL Top Scorer, Akuneto

Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer for last season and Rivers United striker Chijioke Akuneto says he believe he can bring something different to the Super Eagles if given the opportunity.

Akuneto emerged the top marks man after netting 19 goals which helped Rivers United clinch the league title.

And in an exclusive interview with Complete Sports, Akuneto expressed confidence that with the experience he has garnered working with some top coaches in the NPFL, he has what it takes to make an impact for the Eagles.

Akuneto also gave his thoughts about the just concluded league, his preferred position, partner with Ishaq Rafiu, playing in the CAF Champions League and monetary reward from Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

“I want to help my club go as far as possible in the CAF Champions League and to get an invite to the Super Eagles because I’m confident in my abilities,” he said.

“I also think I can bring something different to the Super Eagles so all i need…