Liverpool Beat Man City To Land 16th Community Shield Title

Liverpool defeated Premier League champions Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield which was decided at the King Power stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It is Liverpool’s first Community Shield title since 2006 and their 16th in the history of the tie

While for City it is now back-to-back defeats after they lost last year’s tie 1-0 to Leicester City.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez sealed the win for the Reds.

New signing Julian Alvarez got City’s goal to make it 1-1.

Liverpool went close on three minutes through Salah who jinked past Joao Cancelo but saw his shot hit the side-netting.

Kevin De Bruyne had City’s first effort on goal as he picked the ball in a dangerous position and unleashed a left-footed strike that deflected into the side netting.

In the 19th minute Salah’s quick thinking from a throw-in set Jordan…