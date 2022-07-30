Odegaard Named Arsenal’s New Captain

Arsenal have announced that Norwegian international Martin Odegaard is the club’s new captain.

The Gunners made the announcement in a statement released on their website on Saturday.

Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021 during the January transfer window before the deal was made permanent.

The statement on arsenal.com read:“We are delighted to announce that Martin Odegaard has been named our new men’s first-team captain.

“The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times, scoring nine goals.

“Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for.

“We wish Martin every success as our captain.”

