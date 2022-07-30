Olarinoye Wins Gold Medal, Sets New Commonwealth Games Record

Adijat Olarinoye won Nigeria’s first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games after clinching gold in women’s weightlifting event, Completesports.com reports.

Contesting in the 55kg Olarinoye lifted a combined total of 203kg, a games record to win the women’s 55kg Weightlifting event.

Olarinoye beat off competition from 10 other contestants to emerge victorious.

India’s Bindyarani Sorokhaibam placed second while Fraer Morrow of England finished third.

In the snatch, Olarinoye lifted 92kg and in the clean and jerk she lifted 111kg for a total of 203kg, which was good enough for gold.

Olarinoye’s feat means Team Nigeria is in joint-ninth position in the medal standing.

Earlier on Saturday, Nigeria men’s table tennis team qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Cyprus in their final group game.

The Quadri Aruna-led side will now take on Malaysia in the last eight on…