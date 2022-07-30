Reims Keep Close Tab On Balogun

Ligue 1 outfit, Reims have shown interest in signing Arsenal striker, Folarin Balogun this summer.

According to L’Equipe, Reims are looking for attacking reinforcements and considers the 21-year-old a viable option.

Balogun is set to have restricted chances next season in light of Gabriel Jesus’s arrival and the contract extension of Eddie Nketiah.

For Arteta, those two are the first-choice strikers who are also capable of playing out wide, similar to Balogun.

It is unclear whether they are considering a loan move or a permanent one, although the report suggests it could be the latter.

For now, Balogun has competition at Arsenal, and the forward may be restricted to cup outings next season.

There are question marks over Balogun’s willingness to join a Ligue 1 club, and a move to another team in England, preferably in the Premier League, would be considered ideal for the striker’s development.

But if game time becomes the primary objective for the player, Reims…