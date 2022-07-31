2022 OBN Hoop Summit Kicks Off

The much talked about second edition of the Organized Basketball Network (OBN) Hoop Summit commenced on Saturday at the OBN Academy, Ajah, Lagos.

The one-week competition which will end on Saturday, 8 August 2022, will see six teams and over 50 players participate.

Present at the opening day of the competition were founder of OBN and former NBA star Obinna Ekezie and Senior Special Assistant on Education to the Governor of Lagos State, Adetola Salau.

And in the first game that was decided in the opening day, OBN Elite defeated The Future 92 points to 54.

Speaking at the first day of the tournament, Ekezie expressed his delight for this year’s summit.

“We are very excited to have the second edition of the OBN Hoop Summit 2022, the first one was held last year and it was a huge success. So we are just continuing this tournament and from the first game you can see that the quality of the game is better than last year.





Obinna Ekezie, OBN Academy founder

“This year we have the…