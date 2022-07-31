AFN Set To Unearth New Talents

Athletics Federation of Nigeria President Tonobok Okowa says the next set of future stars to represent Nigeria at future global championships and Games will be unearthed at the World Athletics U20 Championships which begin Monday in Cali, Colombia.

“The World Athletics U20 Championships have become the breeding ground for us and most of our top stars today have always graduated from the championships to become top athletes in the world who have always competed for podium places at the World Championships, indoors and outdoors and the Olympics,” said Okowa who believes Team Nigeria is ready to unearth tomorrow’s stars in Cali.

“Last year we had an impressive outing at the U20 championships in Nairobi where we achieved an unprecedented feat. Some of the athletes have now grown to become top stars and Nigeria’s national record holders today.

“Favour Ofili has grown to become the fastest Nigerian ever in the 200m event (21.96) after winning three medals in Nairobi while…