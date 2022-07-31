Aribo Pleased To Score Maiden Southampton Goal

Joe Aribo can’t hide his excitement after scoring his first goal for Southampton in Saturday’s defeat to Villarreal at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Nigerian international scored a brilliant solo goal in the 64-minute to put the scoreline at 1-1 in the 64th minute.

Receiving the ball midway inside his own half, he surged into opposition territory, jinked inside and then back outside to wriggle away from two, before turning Pau Torres – a regular Spain international – inside out and finishing majestically into Reina’s top corner from 10 yards.

Aribo’ hopes to maintain the scoring form going into the new season.

“I was laughing with the boys inside. I said I didn’t even know where I pulled that chop on the right foot out from, but it was a really good feeling to score at home and hopefully I can take that into games to come and help the boys this season,”Aribo told the club’s…