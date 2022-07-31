Aribo Scores Brilliant Solo Goal In Southampton’s Defeat To Villarreal

Joe Aribo produced a moment of magic despite Southampton going down to a 2-1 defeat against LaLiga side Villarreal in their last preseason friendly on Saturday.

Aribo who recorded an assist in Southampton’s previous friendly against French club AS Monaco this week also had a goal ruled out for offside in the game.

Villarreal took the lead on 15 minutes with Yeremy Pino nodding home Nicolas Jackson’s cross.

Aribo equalised for Southampton in the 64th minute.

Receiving the ball midway inside his own half, he surged into opposition territory, jinked inside and then back outside to wriggle away from two, before turning Pau Torres – a regular Spain international – inside out and finishing majestically into Reina’s top corner from 10 yards.

Gerrard Moreno scored the winning goal for Villarreal.

Aribo’s international teammate Samuel Chukwueze also featured for the Yellow Submarine in the friendly.

Chukwueze replaced Pino in the 62nd…