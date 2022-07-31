Ashe Targets Commonwealth Games History; Ofili, Chukwuma Also Arrive

Sprinters Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Favour Ashe have arrived at Team Nigeria’s camp for the ongoing Commonwealth Games with a clear message: We come here for business.

Ashe, the reigning Nigerian champion in the 100m was the first of the trio to arrive on Friday while Ofili, the Nigerian 200m record holder and Chukwuma arrived aboard KLM Saturday afternoon with renowned coach, Gabriel Okon.

Both Ofili and Chukwuma will be seeking to return Nigeria to the top of the podium as Commonwealth Games champion in the 100m, eight years after Blessing Okagbare successfully completed a sprint double in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ofili will also be aiming to be the second Nigerian after Okagbare to win a sprints double at the Games.

Ashe on his part will be hoping he can make history as the first Nigerian man to win the blue ribband title at the Games.

The closest the nation has come was the silver medal…