Benson Defeat Ghanaian Opponent To Reach Boxing Quarter-finals

Adeyinka Benson of Nigeria has qualified for the quarter-finals, in the boxing event of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after overcoming Ghana’s Abubakari Quartey.

In Sunday’s middleweight round of 16 contest, Benson edged Quartey three points to two to reach the last eight.

Benson will now take on either Sam Hickey of Scotland or Kyghan Mortley from Saint Lucia in the quarter-finals.

On Saturday Abdul-Afeez Osoba secured a first round knockout against Carl Hield, to advance into the round of 16.

Osoba will take on Garan Croft of Wales for a place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Sunday, Edidiong Umoafia clinched bronze in the men’s 67kg weightlifting event.

It was Team Nigeria’s second medal at the games following Adijat Olarinoye’s gold medal achievement also in weightlifting.

