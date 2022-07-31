Birmingham 2022: Lawal Wins Nigeria’s Second Gold In Weightlifting

Rafiatu Lawal won Nigeria’s second gold medal at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games after emerging tops in women’s weightlifting.

In the 59kg category, Lawal broke three games’ records to lift a combined total of 206kg.

In the snatch, Lawal made a lift of 90kg which was a games’ record before replicating the feat with 116kg in the clean and jerk which was another record.

Lawal becomes the second Nigerian to win a medal on Sunday after Edidiong Umoafia won bronze in men’s weightlifting.

Also, she is the second Nigerian to win gold at the games after Adijat Olarinoye emerged victorious in her weightlifting category on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian men’s table tennis team are guaranteed a medal following their semi-final qualification on Sunday.

They edged Malaysia 3-2 to progress to the last four where they will face India.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…