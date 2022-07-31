Collins Named MOTM As Cardiff Beat Norwich In League Opener

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins was named Man of the Match, after helping Cardiff City open the 2022/23 Championship campaign with a 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Collins was announced as the most outstanding player for Cardiff on the club’s Twitter handle.

The 27-year-old joined the Welsh club from German second division club Paderborn this summer.

Collins almost contributed to Cardiff breaking the deadlock early in the game but his cross just evaded his teammate Max Watters.

Cardiff’s goal eventually came in the 48th minute thanks to Romaine Sawyers who made his first competitive appearance for the club.

Born in Kaduna, Collins spent his youth years with Abuja Football College Academy and was one of several players who moved from Abuja to the HNK Rijeka youth team in Croatia in mid-2012.

In October 2012, Collins signed his first professional contract with HNK Rijeka.

On 6 September 2017, free…