Dessers Bags Brace, Assist As Genk Beat Liege To Seal First League Win

Cyriel Dessers scored two goals and provided an assist, as Genk got their first win of the new Belgian league season after downing Standard Liege 3-1 on Sunday.

Dessers has now scored three goals in two league games for Genk.

He opened his account for the new campaign in last weekend’s 3-2 loss away to champions Club Brugge.

Dessers gave Genk the lead in the fifth minute and provided the assist for his side’s second goal scored by Mike Tresor.

In the 24th minute Standard Liege pulled a goal back thanks to Denis Dragus.

And in the 29th minute Dessers got his second to put Genk 3-1 ahead when he converted from the penalty spot.

With four minutes left Dessers was replaced by South African striker Andras Nemeth.

The win took Genk up to fifth on three points after two games in the 18-team league table.

By James Agberebi

