Dutch Super Cup: Bassey Sent- Off As Ajax Lose To PSV in Eight-Goal Thriller

Calvin Bassey made a substitute appearance as Ajax lost 5-3 to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Super Cup on Saturday night.

The Nigerian international started the game at Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam from the bench.

Bassey replaced Owen Wijindal two minutes after the hour mark.

The 22-year-old was sent off for a poor tackle 12 minutes from time.

It was Bassey’s first appearance for Alfred Schreuder’s side following his arrival from Scottish Premiership Glasgow Rangers giants this summer.

PSV Eindhoven gained revenge for last season’s 2-0 defeat to Ajax.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side claimed the Dutch Super Cup title for the 13th time.

