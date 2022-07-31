England’s Three Lionesses Win First Ever Euro Trophy, Defeat Germany In Final

England made history on Sunday as the Three Lionesses claimed their first ever European Championship after overcoming Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

An extra-time winner from Chloe Kelly sealed victory for the Lionesses.

After a physical first half ended goalless, Ella Toone gave England the lead with a moment of beauty, neatly chipping the ball over German goalkeeper Merle Frohm.

But Germany equalized through Lina Magull to take the final to extra-time, where England slowly took the upper hand. And when the German defense failed to clear the ball, Kelly was on hand to stab home and make history.

It was a scrappy goal befitting a brilliantly scrappy final, but Chloe Kelly didn’t care, as she forced the ball over the line in extra-time to make history for England at Wembley.

