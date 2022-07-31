‘It Was A Dream Start’ -Collins Reflects On Cardiff City Debut

Jamilu Collins is excited to make a positive start to life at Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City, reports Completesports.com.

Collins was named Man of the Match following Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Norwich City.

The left-back linked up with the Birds on a free transfer this summer after severing ties with Bundesliga 2 club SC Paderborn.

“It was a dream debut to have in front of these amazing fans,” JC as he is called by the fans told the club’s official website.

“It’s nothing small to get a win in front of them, so it’s really beautiful to have won today.

“We stuck to the tactics that we were told to follow, and went with it as the intensity changed. However it came, we dealt with it.”

Collins ontinued: “I’m enjoying my time here so far. I know that it’s a big club with ambition, and we’re putting in some good work. From the my first day here I’ve felt accepted by…