Juventus Will Be Team To Beat In Serie A -Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci has expressed confidence that the current Juventus squad will be difficult for teams in the Serie A to beat.

He made this known on the backdrop of Juventus transfer activities, where they have bought the like of Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba this summer.

He said, “We’re feeling very positive, there’s enthusiasm and chemistry in the squad that’s being created. The newcomers have brought great cheerfulness and a desire to work together. We have also raised the level and intensity in training and in the matches.

“We’re lucky because as far as the two most important players who’ve arrived, Pogba and Di Maria, Paul knows what Juventus is all about and Di Maria is a winner in his own right.

“There is a great desire to come back to the top and win in Italy and to be stars in Europe again.

“I see the desire and humility to sacrifice on the part of everyone, wanting to have the winning mentality that distinguished us.

“Unfortunately, in recent years…