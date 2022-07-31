Klopp: I’m Impressed With Arsenal’s 6-0 Win Over Sevilla

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he was so impressed with the brilliant performance of Arsenal against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

Recall that the Gunners thrashed Sevilla 6-0 to win the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

However, reacting to the Gunners’ display, the German tactician noted that the London club will be a team to beat in the Premier League.

He said, “Arsenal, I saw the result but pretty impressive 6-0 or whatever against Sevilla I don’t think that ever happened to be honest.

“Chelsea will come or is there already, Tottenham improved a lot so it will be a tough, tough season.

“But we are here as well, we don’t want to rest on what we achieved or not achieved in the last years, we are ready for the new challenge and that’s all.”

