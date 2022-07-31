Nigeria Men’s Team Qualifies For Semi-finals In Table Tennis

Nigeria men’s team have qualified for the semi-finals in the table tennis event of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Led by Quadri Aruna, the Nigerian team edged Malaysia 3-2 in the doubles and singles to advance into the last four.

Nigeria is now guaranteed a medal for reaching the semi-finals.

The tie kicked off with the doubles with Javen Choong and Qi Shen beating Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 12 -10,11-7).

Aruna then got Nigeria back on track as he defeated Chee Feng Leong 3-1 (9 -11,11 – 6,5 -11, 5-11) in the first singles tie.

Malaysia went 2-1 ahead thanks to Qi Shen Wong who thrashed Bode Biodun 3-0 (12 -10, 14 -12, 11-5).

The Nigerian team leveled up again through Omotayo with a 3-1 win ( 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 6-11) Chee Feng Leong in the third singles.

And in the decider, Aruna overcame Javen Choong 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11) to help Nigeria into the…