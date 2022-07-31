Nigeria To Face Rivals Ghana In 2023 CHAN Qualifiers

The home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on rivals Black Galaxies of Ghana in the final qualification round for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ghana defeated Benin Republic 1-0 on Saturday at Cotonou’s Stade de l’Amitié to qualify 4-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0 in Cape Coast last week.

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who scored the first goal in the first leg, netted the winner in the 82nd minute.

Ghana’s last appearance at the CHAN was in 2014 in South Africa where they lost on on penalties to Libya in the final.

Winner between Ghana and Nigeria will qualify for the 2023 CHAN in Algeria.

The first leg between is expected to take place on the weekend of August 26-28 in Cape Coast, while the return leg will be played in Nigeria by the weekend of September 1-3, 2022.

Meanwhile, home-based head coach Salisu Yusuf is expected to name his squad for the tie with Ghana in the coming days.

