Osimhen Is A Great Player I Respect A Lot -Min-jae

Napoli defender, Kim Min-jae has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as a great player he respect a lot.

The South Korean star stated this in a press conference after he was unveiled by Napoli.

Min-jae recently encountered Osimhen in training and he spoke highly of the striker in a press conference.

“It’s a great experience to grow,it commits me,” Min-jae said.

“He is a great player that I respect a lot, and I am very positive for these challenges.”

Osimhen scored 14 goals and recorded two assists in 27 Serie A games last season.

 

Source: Complete Sports

