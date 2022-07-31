Osimhen’s Protective Mask Gives Him Sense Of Security -Napoli Doctor

Napoli doctor, Roberto Ruggiero, says Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will continue to wear the protective mask because it gives him a sense of security,

Ruggiero made this known in a chat with

Radio Marte via Tutto Napoli.

Recall that the Nigerian international suffered a head injury after colliding with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in a Serie A clash in November 2021.

The striker was later sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery.

With the 23-years old star set for the new campaign in the Serie A, Ruggiero stated that Osimhen is healed but will still continue to wear the protective mask.

“Osimhen is perfectly healed, he’s still wearing the protective mask because it gives him a sense of security, but he’s healed,” Ruggiero told Radio Marte via Tutto Napoli.

“He has his own balance and wants to wear it. Hopefully this mask will be enough until he feels safe and takes it off.

“Not before then, I still have to do a check, but as soon as he…