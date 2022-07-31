Osoba Knocks Out Opponent, Zooms Into Round Of 16

Abdul-Afeez Osoba recorded a knockout win against his Bahamian opponent Carl Hield in the boxing event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The bout which was in the men’s the men’s Light Middleweight (over 67kg -71kg) saw Osoba knock down his opponent in the first round.

Following the win, Osoba has now advanced into the round of 16 where he will take on Garan Croft from Wales.

Osoba is a four-time National champion and an Africa Games Silver medallist.

Earlier on Saturday, Bolanle Shogbamu crashed out of this year’s Commonwealth Games after losing to England’s Jodie Wilkinson.

Contesting in the light middleweight, Shogbamu went down 4-1 to exit the competition.

