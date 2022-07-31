Schreuder Admits Bassey Got Legitimate Red Card In Ajax Defeat To PSV

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has admitted that his new defender, Calvin Bassey, was legitimately sent off on his debut for the club during the 2022 Johan Cruyff Shield clash with PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

PSV defeated Ajax 5-3 on Saturday July 30 at the Johan Cruyff Arena Amsterdam to retain the Dutch Super Cup title – their 12th in history.

Steven Bergwijn shot Ajax into the lead on 15 minutes before Gus Til’s double netted on 32 and 47 minutes ensured that PSV led 2-1 at halftime.

22 year old Brazilian forward Antony equalised for the Eredivisie Champions Ajax on 54 minutes, then Cody Gakpo restored PSV lead with a 65th minute goal and Til completed his hattrick to extend the lead to 4-2.

Mohammed Kudus’ goal made it 4-3 for PSV in the 73rd minute, and Bassey was shown a red card six minutes later for a foul on Moroccan midfielder, Ismael Saibari.

The Centre Referee,…