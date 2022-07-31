Umoafia Wins Bronze For Nigeria In Men’s Weightlifting

Edidiong Umoafia on Sunday clinched bronze medal for Nigeria in weightlifting event at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Completesports.com reports.

In the men’s 67kg category, Umoafia lifted a combined 290kg (Snatch, Clean and Jerk) to get on the podium.

It is Team Nigeria’s second medal at the games following Adijat Olarinoye’s gold medal feat in the women’s weightlifting on Saturday.

Umoafia was beaten to the gold medal by India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga who made a lift of 300kg, a games record.

Vaipava Ioane from Samoa got the silver medal with a lift of 293kg.

Later today (Sunday) Rafiatu Lawal will hope to emulate Olarinoye and Umoafia when she battles other contestants in the final of the women’s 59kg.

Team Nigeria still remain in ninth place with on gold and one bronze in the medal standing.



By James Agberebi

