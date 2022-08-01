2022 Commonwealth Games Athletics Will Be Nigeria’s Best

Sydney 2000 Olympic gold medallist Tafida Gadzama says Team Nigeria’s track and field team will surpass the record of three gold medals set at the 1990, 1994 and 2014 Commonwealth Games when the athletics event of the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begins on Tuesday.

The trio of Yusuf Alli (Long Jump), Adewale Olukoju (Discus Throw) and Fatimah Yusuf (400m) set the benchmark for most gold medals won at a single edition of the Games

in Auckland, New Zealand in 1990.

This record was equalled four years later at The British Columbia in Canada by the trio of Obinna Eregbu (Long Jump), Mary Onyali (100m) and the women’s 4x100m relay

team before Blessing Okagbare, who achieved a first ever sprints double for Nigeria and Ese Brume in the long jump won another three gold medals for Nigeria at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The track and field team will surely surpass that record here in Birmingham,” said Gadzama who is also the Athletics Federation of Nigeria,…