2022CWG: Ofili Out, Udo-Gabriel In As Athletics Event Starts

Favour Ofili has been ruled out of the women’s 100m event as the track and field event of the 2022 Commonwealth Games begin Tuesday at the Alexander Stadium, venue of the opening ceremony on Sunday.

Ofili, the fastest Nigerian woman over the 100m distance so far this year at 10.93 seconds has been in isolation since she arrived from the USA at the weekend after testing positive to covid and the 19 year old is yet to test negative as at

Monday evening.

In her place Joy Udo-Gabriel, the 4x100m lead-off runner at the World Athletics championships in Oregon, USA last month has been drafted to compete in the 100m event alongside Grace Nwokocha and Rosemary Chukwuma.

Udo-Gabriel, a member of the bronze-winning 4x100m relay team four years ago in the Gold Coast, Australia has been in fine form since the start of the outdoor season and will be looking to set a new personal best in the event.

All eyes will however be on Nwokocha, the Nigerian 100m champion who will be seeking to become…