Aribo Eager To Start Premier League Campaign With Southampton

Joe Aribo is looking forward to the start of the new Premier League season following his move to Southampton.

Aribo joined the Saints from Scottish Premiership giants, Glasgow Rangers this summer.

The midfielder has impressed during preseason for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

The 25-year-old scored a sublime goal in Saturday’s friendly defeat to Villarreal.

Read Also: Dessers Bags Brace, Assist As Genk Beat Liege To Seal First League Win Of Seasonthe

He also set up Stuart Armstrong’s goal in the 3-1 win against French club AS Monaco in midweek.

“I think it was a really good test and one that we needed,” Aribo told the club’s website after the game against Villarreal.

“You could see out there that Villarreal are a very good team and are comfortable on the ball, and that’s what’s to come in games to come this season, so it was a really good test for us in pre-season to see where we’re at.

“In large spells of the game we were solid and communicating together. At…