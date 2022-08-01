Carragher Warns Liverpool Against Firmino Sale

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has warned the club against selling Brazil forward Roberto Firmino.

Firmino has one year left on his contract with the Reds.

The striker has been linked with a move to Serie A giants, Juventus.

“I don’t think it’s a risk losing him for nothing. I have felt for a couple of years now that Firmino would see this contract out and move on for nothing,”Carragher told Football Daily.

“I think getting £19m or keeping Firmino next season, I would probably keep him. The situation Liverpool find themselves in, they don’t want to be caught short.

“I think Firmino will have a big role. Listen, Nunez might take time to settle and he is playing in the Premier League. And that’s not just about his ability, it’s about coming to a different league.

“So, I think Firmino could be really important this season and I think he might actually start the first few games of…