Chelsea May Struggle Against Everton In EPL Opener

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has disclosed that his team is not mentally ready to face Everton in Saturday’s Premier League game.

In an interview with TribalFootball, the German tactician noted that he is concerned that the ‘tiring’ and ‘exhausting’ pre-season has left Chelsea unprepared ahead of their opening match against Everton on Saturday.

“It was a pretty long pre-season,” the Blues boss admitted.

“Tiring and exhausting to be in the US for so long, and having to travel again today under the circumstances is not so easy, pretty demanding.

“After this weekend we prepare for nothing else other than Everton. The season is right in front of the door. There is a lot of positive stuff but we need to improve.

“We are not ready yet. We don’t have to be ready yet. We have another week and then it is time to be on the best level. It is always nice when the season arrives.

“We…