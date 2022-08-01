Fabregas Joins Serie B Club Como

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Serie B side Como.

The Italian club confirmed Fabregas’ signing on their Twitter handle on Monday.

Fabregas, 35, signed a two-year deal and arrives on a free transfer after his contract with French club Monaco expired in June.

Speaking on the move, Fabregas said:“It is an honour and a pleasure to join Como 1907.

“I have been extremely fortunate that my career has allowed me to play at the most wonderful clubs. Como is no exception. After lengthy talks with Mirwan, Dennis and Charlie, they explained in detail one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in football.

“This is why I am looking to build a long-term future here not just on the pitch but also off it too. I believed in the vision from the first moment and I have decided to invest personally to be part of the bigger picture.

“I cannot…