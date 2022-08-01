Ghana Can’t Stop Home Based Eagles From Qualifying For 2023 CHAN –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has revealed that Ghana can’t stop the Home Based Super Eagles from qualifying for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

In a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the pool of talents in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are capable of holding their own in Africa.

“I am confident the Home Based Super Eagles players are good enough to overcome their arch rival in what looks like a tough challenge,” Unuanel told Completesports.com.

“I expect the Nigerian coach to have done enough analysis on the Ghanaian team in order to know their strengths and weaknesses. This is a game that may determine the fate of some of the players in terms of progressing to the main Super Eagles.”

“Their performance will definitely go a long way in convincing Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.”

Recall that the winner between Ghana and Nigeria will qualify for the…