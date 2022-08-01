‘I Came To Hajduk Split To Do My Best’ -Awaziem

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has revealed that he’s delighted to have joined Croatian club, HNK Hajduk.

Recall that the Nigerian international penned a season-long loan deal on Monday.

Awaziem linked up with Hajduk Split from Portuguese club, Boavista.

He said: “I know that Split is a beautiful city and that the fans are very passionate and love football,” Awaziem told the club’s official website.

“I also like football, so we are very similar in that. I came to Split to give my best and to fulfill our goals.”

