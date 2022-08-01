‘I Came To Hajduk Split To Do My Best’ -Awaziem

By
Headliners
-
12


Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has revealed that he’s delighted to have joined Croatian club, HNK Hajduk.

Recall that the Nigerian international penned a season-long loan deal on Monday.

1xBit

Awaziem linked up with Hajduk Split from Portuguese club, Boavista.

He said: “I know that Split is a beautiful city and that the fans are very passionate and love football,” Awaziem told the club’s official website.

“I also like football, so we are very similar in that. I came to Split to give my best and to fulfill our goals.”

 

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

About Austin Akhilomen

View all posts by Austin Akhilomen



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR