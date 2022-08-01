Junior Ajayi Returns To Egypt With Smouha SC

Egyptian Premier League club Smouha SC have completed the signing of Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi on a three-year contract.

Ajayi last played for Libyan club Al-Nasr Benghazi.

The 26-year-old is returning to Egypt after a successful spell with Al Ahly.

The versatile forward linked up with Al Nassr in February after his contract at Al Ahly was terminated.

Ajayi signed for Al Ahly in 2016 from Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien, after having won the Olympic bronze medal with Nigeria.

The former 3SC player made a total of 161 appearances for the club, scoring 41 goals while providing 30 assists, and became a fan favourite, having guided the club to two CAF Champions Leagues, four league titles, two Egypt Cups, and two Egypt Super Cups.

Ajayi becomes Smouha’s third summer signing after deals for Asmadat Abou Kheir defender Mahmoud El Malek and Ahmed Hussein from El-Nasr.

He is the fourth Nigerian in Smouha’s…