Man City, Liverpool Will Battle For Premier League Title Again

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reckoned that Liverpool will be his side’s closest challenger for the Premier League title again this season .

The Citizens lost 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Community Shield on Saturday.

They were the top two last term, with City pipping Liverpool to the league on the final day of the season.

: “It’s happened in the past years and especially because of the games that both sides provoke,”Guardiola was quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“Both make actions in the counter attacks and I’m pretty sure it will continue. There are many, many teams in the Premier League that can reach this level, the consistency we’ve had in the previous seasons.

“There is no reason not to be confident. No reason. What these guys have done, not just in the Premier League but the cups and Europe.

“I don’t know what will happen this season but I’m sure…