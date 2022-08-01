Ndidi: I’m Working Towards Full Fitness

Wilfred Ndidi says he is slowly working his way back to full fitness after his latest injury setback.

Ndidi missed the latter part of the 2021/22 campaign after sustaining a knee injury in March.

The midfielder suffered another minor injury in preseason but he is back on his feet again.

The 25-year made his first preseason appearance against Derby County last weekend and was also involved in Sunday’s win against Sevilla at the King Power Stadium.

“It was a good feeling for me (against Derby) because it has been a long time coming and I’ve been working hard coming back. Having those minutes is really important for me, getting that match fitness up and just enjoying the game,”Ndidi told the club’s official website.

“It’s been really tough. It’s pre-season anyway, so it’s been preparing us fitness-wise and trying to prepare for us for it, which is really good. The…