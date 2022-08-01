NPFL: Imama Amapakabo Leaves Abia Warriors

Nigeria Professional Football League club Abia Warriors have announced the departure of their head coach Imama Amapakabo, reports Completesports.com.

Abia Warriors parted ways with the gaffer following the expiration of his contract.

Sunday’s defeat to Ottasolo in the Aiteo Cup Round of 64 tie was Amapakabo’s last game in charge of the Umuahua club.

The 53-year-old took charge of Abia Warriors in 2020 but the club struggled to make positive impact under his tutelage.

The former Sharks player previously managed Rangers and El-Kanemi Warriors in the Nigerian top-flight.

In 2016, Amapakabo helped Rangers win the NPFL title despite being one of the youngest head coaches in the league.

He was also at a time one of the assistant coaches to erstwhile Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr.

