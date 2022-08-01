Southampton Boss Thumbs Up Aribo’s ‘Wonder Goal’ Vs Villarreal

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl praised Joe Aribo’s wonder goal in Saturday’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Villarreal.

Aribo scored a sublime goal on his first St Mary’s start and has another chalked off for offside.

Receiving the ball midway inside his own half, he surged into opposition territory, jinked inside and then back outside to wriggle away from two, before turning Pau Torres – a regular Spain international – inside out and finishing majestically into Reina’s top corner from 10 yards.

“When he is running with the ball he is hard to stop. He was a little bit lucky also, but he always has these situations when the ball is under his feet and he finds good solutions,” he said of Saints’ new No 7,” Hasenhuttl told the club’s official website.

“We have had some good weeks and now we have the final one where we can use all the things we have seen in the last…