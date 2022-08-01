‘Tavares Cost Arsenal Champions League Qualification’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal would ‘probably’ be playing Champions League football this season had it not been for Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares.

Arsenal missed out on a place in the top-four on the final day of the Premier League campaign, with Spurs beating them to the fourth and final Champions League spot.

The last time the Gunners featured in Europe’s elite club competition was in the 2016/17 season.

And Carragher claims the London would likely have finished inside the top-four had it not been for poor performances from Tavares.

“Tavares has gone out on loan, I saw,” said Carragher.

“I think if they had a better left-back, then you probably would be in the top four now.

“I don’t like singling one player out, but I just think he cost you in certain games. I remember that game at Crystal Palace last season, it was on Monday Night Football and I said on…