Team Nigeria’s Yusuf Wins Bronze Medal In Weightlifting

Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf has won Team Nigeria’s fourth medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Yusuf clinched bronze medal in the women’s weightlifting 64kg category after a combined lift of 212kg.

The 19-year-old lifted 93kg in the Snatch and Clean & Jerk: 113kg, 116kg, 119kg with total of 212kg.

Rwad Also: Gadzama: 2022 Commonwealth Games Athletics Will Be Team Nigeria’s Best Ever

Adijat Olarinoye won Nigeria’s first gold medal in weightlifting and at the games on Saturday.

Olarinoye produced a stunning lift in the women’s 55kg category.

On Sunday, Folashade Rafiat Lawal won gold medal in the 59kg category setting a Commonwealth Games record in the process.

Edidiong Umoafia also picked bronze medal in the weightlifting event on Sunday.

