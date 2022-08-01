Why I Favoured Barca Move Over Chelsea

New Barcelona signing, Jules Kounde has revealed that he opted to join the Blaugrana over Chelsea due to the ambitious project the club have in place.

In an interview with Marca, the Frenchman admitted that Chelsea was a genuine option but that his mind was was with Barca.

“I had the chance to go to Chelsea, but I chose Barcelona because they have an ambitious project,” Kounde said as quoted by Marca.

Read Also: Exclusive: Ghana Can’t Stop Home Based Eagles From Qualifying For 2023 CHAN –Unuanel

“I waited for Barcelona’s agreement with Sevilla.

“I like playing in LaLiga and having played here for a while will make it easier for me, but you have to adapt to Barcelona’s style”.

“I am very happy and proud to come to this club, I am very grateful to the president, to the fans,” he said.

“They have shown me a lot of affection. All I have to do is train hard and win, of course.

“I will also try to speak Catalan in a few months.”

Copyright © 2021…