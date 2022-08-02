Amusan, Brume Factors; Other Top Things To Know About Athletics Event

The athletics event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games which begins Tuesday will include some freshly-minted world champions looking to affirm their new-found status, with the likes of Tobi Amusan, Jake Wightman, and Eleanor Patterson set to shine at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Although the Birmingham games have already seen some high-profile withdrawals, there is still plenty of top talent left to put up a show for athletics fans.

The quadrennial event also give athletes a shot at redemption and rising stars to get their first taste of global success…

Tobi Amusan in triple crown bid

Nigerian hurdles sensation Tobi Amusan will be among the big attractions on the track, where she will be looking to add a second Commonwealth Games crown to the world and African titles she won this year.

Amusan sparkled at the recent World Athletics Championships, where she clinched a maiden global…