Bassey Suspended For Two Games In Holland

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has been suspended for two games after he was sent off in Ajax’s Dutch Super Cup defeat to PSV Eindhoven last weekend.

Bassey was sent off for a poor tackle on an opponent in the 72nd minute of the encounter.

The left-back was introduced in the 62nd minute of the encounter at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax lost the thrilling encounter 5-3.

The 22-year-old will miss the opening match against Fortuna Sittard on Saturday as well as the home match vs Groningen on August 14.

Bassey linked up with Ajax from Scottish Premiership club, Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers last month.

