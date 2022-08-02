Batshuayi Open To Joining Everton

Chelsea Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi is open to joining Everton, talkSPORT understands.

Everton have been active in the transfer window over the last couple of weeks, bringing in both James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil, who were teammates at now relegated Burnley.

Also Frank Lampard has acquired the services of former Wolves full-back Ruben Vinagre on-loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Lampard is now keen to add to his forward options with a move for Chelsea outcast Batshuayi.

The Belgium international is seen as a replacement for Richarlison, who left to join Tottenham in a £60million deal.

Batshuayi moved to Stamford Bridge from French side Marseille in 2016 but has spent most of his time with the London club out on loan.

He has had spells across Europe with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and, most recently, Besiktas, where he netted 14 times in 42 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old is now…