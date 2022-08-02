Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Cucurella

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Cucurella was reportedly close to a move to champions Manchester City but negotiations with Brighton broke down over a fee.

Chelsea have seemingly swooped in to try to sign the left-sided player in order to add another defensive option to their squad.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Cucurella have already reached an agreement over personal terms.

Although it is suggested that a contract proposal has only been accepted in principle, Romano says that it will be made official once the clubs settle on a fee.

That is expected to be a formality with Chelsea seemingly happy to offer the Seagulls two different scenarios in order to finalise a transfer.

