Dennis Makes Championship Team Of The Week

Emmanuel Dennis has been included in the Championship Team of the Week, for his impressive performance for Watford against Sheffield United on Monday night.

The Team of the Week was published on the Championship’s Twitter handle with Dennis the only Watford making the list.

The Hornets opened their campaign in the English second-tier with a 1-0 win against Sheffield at Vicarage Road with Dennis playing a huge part.

The former Club Brugge star was involved in the build up to Watford’s goal which was scored by Joao Pedro.

He almost helped Watford score as early as the first half after setting up Ismaila Sarr whose effort hit the side-netting.

The Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-1-1 formation, has Dennis in the support striker’s role.

His performance against Sheffield also saw him get nominated in a three-man shortlist for Watford’s Man of the Match award.

After the collation of votes by the club fans, Dennis finished second after poling 36 per cent, goal scorer Pedro…